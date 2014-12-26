New year greenhouse resolutions

  1. Don’t let pest populations sneak up on you. Regularly check the undersides of the leaves and take appropriate pest control measures.  Grafted tomato plant
  2. Order my summer seeds in time- start checking out the new catalogs.
  3. Consider getting a bottom heat mat for starting seedlings and other propagation.
  4. Set up a system to harvest rain water into a barrel in your greenhouse.
  5. Seal up the greenhouse. There is still a lot of winter coming your way.
  6. Try growing more cut flowers to give to friends like sweet peas, stock, freesias and snapdragons.
  7. Try grafting your greenhouse tomatoes. stockRead more about it here.
  8. Create a space where you can simply sit and hang out in your greenhouse.

