New year greenhouse resolutions

- Don’t let pest populations sneak up on you. Regularly check the undersides of the leaves and take appropriate pest control measures.
- Order my summer seeds in time- start checking out the new catalogs.
- Consider getting a bottom heat mat for starting seedlings and other propagation.
- Set up a system to harvest rain water into a barrel in your greenhouse.
- Seal up the greenhouse. There is still a lot of winter coming your way.
- Try growing more cut flowers to give to friends like sweet peas, stock, freesias and snapdragons.
- Try grafting your greenhouse tomatoes. Read more about it here.
- Create a space where you can simply sit and hang out in your greenhouse.
For more information on these tips and more check out the book “Greenhouse Gardener’s Companion“