-from GizMag.com:

“The Invisible Garden House was installed in the home of a Danish family who wished to extend their time spent outdoors into the fall.”

“Essentially a large greenhouse comprising three interconnected domes, the structure is heated by the sun and ventilated naturally with adjustable holes.

The largest middle dome functions as a garden house with wooden floor, while the two smaller connecting domes are used to grow vegetables and flowers.” ~ excerpt from article in GizMag.com

Learn More