Canadian livable quonset greenhouse

“Greenhouse Gardener’s Companion,” written by Shane Smith and published by Fulcrum, is a top selling greenhouse book for home hobbyists. It was first released in 1982 and is now in its 3rd edition.

Smith has been the director (and a founder) of the Cheyenne Botanic Garden, Wyoming’s only public botanic garden. It is a volunteer-centered project (mostly seniors, youth andhandicapped volunteers) with an emphasis on community and sustainability.